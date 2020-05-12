Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime NFL assistant coach John Teerlinck has died. He was 69. Colts owner Jim Irsay made the announcement in a Twitter post Sunday night. Team officials confirmed it was from Irsay's account. Teerlinck spent 24 seasons coaching NFL defensive linemen, the last 12 with the Indianapolis Colts, and developed a reputation as one of the top pass-rushing coaches in league history. Hall of Famers Chris Doleman, John Randle and Kevin Greene were among Teerlinck's top pupils. In Indianapolis, he put together one of the league's most dynamic pass-rushing duos with Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney. Teerlinck won three Super Bowls as an assistant after playing two seasons with the San Diego Chargers.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is streamlining its evaluation tool for selecting NCAA Tournament teams. The five components of the NCAA Evaluation Tool will be trimmed to two for next season. The remaining factors include the Team Value Index, a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, and an adjusted net efficiency rating. The NET will no longer include winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage or scoring margin,
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has already lined up the first job of his post-playing career. Rivers was introduced Friday as the head coach-in-waiting at St. Michael Catholic High School in a news conference on campus. The 16-year veteran of the Los Angeles Chargers signed a one-year deal, with $25 million guaranteed, in March. Rivers didn’t offer a timetable on when he’d actually be available for the Fairhope school. Athletic director Paul Knapstein will serve as St. Michael’s interim head coach until Rivers arrives.