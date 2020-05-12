Holiday World guests will be able to wait in virtual lines

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - If you plan to go to Holiday World when they open in June, you might be wondering how you’ll be able to social distance while waiting in line.
Now, you’ll be able to wait in line on your phone, instead of in person.
Accesso Technology Group plc announced a new agreement with Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari® that will include the theme park’s first-ever use of accesso’s virtual queuing technology.
The park reopens June 14.
“Our decades of virtual queuing innovation and the relationships we have built with theme parks and attractions around the globe provides accesso with a unique opportunity to help Holiday World and the broader leisure industry welcome loyal visitors back again,” said Steve Brown, accesso CEO.
"The health and safety of our guests is our top priority as we plan for our opening day on June 14. Partnering with Accesso to provide virtual queuing for all our theme park attractions means our guests can maintain social distancing and have a more enjoyable visit," said Matt Eckert, CEO of Holiday World. "We can't wait to see our guests again, and virtual queuing will help us welcome them back in the safest way possible."
After selecting a ride or attraction on their mobile device, guests will be placed in a virtual queue and a countdown will begin. When it’s their turn to ride, guests will be notified to proceed to the attraction. Park attendants will conduct a contactless scan of the QR code on the guest’s smartphone to redeem the ride reservation.
