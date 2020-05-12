Hospitals prepare to resume inpatient surgeries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hospitals in Louisville are preparing to resume inpatient surgeries and other medical procedures starting Wednesday May 13.
After they were forced to stop performing them due to COVID-19 restrictions, hospital administrators have been looking for ways to make sure that when these procedures return, they will be safe.
Norton Healthcare said Tuesday, before they return to inpatient procedures, there’s a lot that has to be done. "I think our healthcare facilities, inpatient and outpatient, will be cleaner than ever,” said Norton chief medical administrative officer Dr. Joshua Honaker.
At Norton they’re using anything from UV robotics to disinfectant fogging machines to keep patients safe.“We take a ceiling to floor approach where every surface of that O.R. room is disinfected,” said Justin Thornsberry, director of quality & clinical effectiveness at Norton Audubon Hospital.
Norton has also rearranged waiting rooms to better fit social distancing guidelines, and they've done this from oncology to pediatrics, a department across the country where a mysterious COVID-19-related illness has infected children in at least ten states including Kentucky.
"Seeing this come up on the kid population is definitely concerning,” said Dr. Honaker, “especially because we had a bit more of a comfort in the pediatric space that children overall have less likelihood of having morbidity or mortality from this."
Honaker, whose background is in pediatrics, also said what’s being done is everything that can be done. “We’re taking it to another level I think of how we protect our patients and ourselves,” said Honaker. “Yes it’s concerning. I wish something new didn’t pop up, but I’m confident we’ll deal with it in the best way we can.”
When these procedures do start back up, hospitals in Kentucky are being asked to do so at just a 50% rate of what they were doing it at before they were shut down.
