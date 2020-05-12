Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis International Airport’s top official says it could take up to three years for the airport’s flights to bounce back to the levels it saw before the coronavirus pandemic. Airport authority executive director Marion Rodriguez says the airport’s flight activity has dropped to as low as 5% of typical operations since the virus outbreak spread across the U.S. in March, and it recently served only 14 of its 53 destinations. Rodriguez says the airport could have 45% fewer flights than originally expected for the year. He predicts that the airport will see lower-than-normal activity for up to three years.