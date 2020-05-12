Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say a 10-year-old child has a new syndrome related to the coronavirus. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the child is on a ventilator. Beshear paused his daily briefing for a moment of silence for the youngster. He says officials believe it’s the only case of a Kentucky child suffering from the syndrome. Dr. Steven Stack is Kentucky’s public health commissioner. He says a small number of children can get a syndrome in which their immune system becomes overactive, causing an inflammatory response. Stack says the illness can manifest itself as a respiratory or gastrointestinal problem.