Local bus operators make trip to DC for motorcade rally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many local bus operators and transportation services are making their way to Washington DC to participate in a motorcade protest Wednesday.
The silent protest will be taking place asking for assistance from the federal government for transportation companies facing economic troubles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sandollar Limousine, located on Outer Loop, said that motor coach travel buses tend to typically move around 600 million passengers a year. The company said this is just short of the number of people airlines can transport in a year.
The company said that many transportation companies have not received any help through the CARES Act or from the Paycheck Protection Program.
“They’re coming from all over the country, from 49 states, from Alaska they have some coming," Michael Doyle, president of Sandollar Limousine said. “There’s three routes they’re going to be traveling on, trying to get Congress awareness that we’re still here and we still need some help.”
Doyle said that most motor coach and limousine services are represented by several thousand small, family owned businesses, as opposed to the nation’s airlines owned by a handful of large companies.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.