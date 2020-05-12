Louisville archbishop to allow resumption of Catholic public liturgies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Archbishop Joseph Kurtz has given clearance for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville to resume public Mass with some restrictions.
In a letter issued Monday, Kurtz said parishes that can do so safely may begin holding public liturgies on Wednesday, May 20. The final determination on reopening will be left to the pastor of each parish.
Kurtz said the parishes that choose to reopen must maintain social distancing which will require a reduced seating capacity to meet current guidelines.
Because some people will not be able to attend Mass due to age, sickness or being vulnerable to disease, Kurtz has issued dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation. Kurtz said anyone who is sick themselves, living with someone who is sick should, or those who feel vulnerable for any reason should not attend Mass.
Some the suspension of public liturgies on March 16, many parishes have offered live-streamed and recorded Masses on social media or their parish website. It's a practice Kurtz is encouraging parishes to continue for those unable to attend a service in person.
Kurtz reminded everyone that hygiene practices must be maintained. He also asked all parishioners who attend Mass in person to wear a mask or face covering to help protect fellow parishioners they may come in contact with.
The Archdiocese of Louisville serves approximately 200,000 Catholics in 24 counties of Central Kentucky.
