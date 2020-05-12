Louisville Urban League, Norton Healthcare to offer COVID-19 testing on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League is once again partnering with Norton Healthcare to offer COVID-19 testing.
The testing will take place Wednesday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the LUL headquarters located at 1535 W. Broadway. Approximately 500 testing slots are available and an appointment is necessary to receive a test.
LUL is making the tests available for up 500 of its clients, partners and community members. Testing is only to those who are high-risk or want to be tested for COVID-19.
Everyone must have an appointment, but those receiving a test can either drive up or walk up. If you are in a car, everyone must remain in the vehicle. Volunteers will be on hand to guide everyone to the correct spot to be tested.
The test involves a nasal swab and will only tell a person if the virus was active at the time of testing. Results available between two and four days.
To schedule an appointment, call Norton Healthcare at 502-861-4600 or click here. Insurance information is not required to register, but you must have a photo ID to receive the test.
