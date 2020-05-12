More foster parents needed amid pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are more than 10,000 children in foster care in Kentucky and child advocates fear the pandemic will only make that number grow, but the state is trying to overcome that challenge.
Vickey Pettiway, a foster parent, hopes by sharing her story, others will step up and open their homes to a child in need. She started fostering children 14 years ago.
“I drive a school bus for Jefferson County,” Pettiway said. “The first set of children that I fostered, I adopted."
Over the years, she’s opened her home to eight other teenage boys.
“I know with the opioid addiction and everything that is going on families are really hurting, and it’s really hurting the children,” Pettiway said.
Right now, she is fostering a 14-year-old boy who came to her right before the pandemic hit the Louisville area.
“Scared to think about what would have happened to him,” Pettiway said. “Without foster parents, what? Would these kids just end up on the streets? I couldn’t imagine what a child feels."
”We have more children in foster care than ever," Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said. “We are saying to those kids we are going to do better.”
When the coronavirus hit, government offices and facilities were forced to shut down.
Recruitment for foster parents has also become challenging. The last thing the state wants is to lose qualified adults who want to be a foster parents. So, Kentucky has come up with innovative ways to get over that.
“A lot of the training that foster parents need to receive is now online and on some different platforms,” Friedlander said. “We’ve moved to a virtual piece and we’ve done that with some of our home visits. We’ve been working with the court system and doing virtual court.”
But, like always there is a need for foster parents, and Pettiway has advice for anyone thinking about becoming one.
“I would say go for it,” Pettiway said. “They need somebody and if you can make a difference with a child and give them that love and support and that safety and security that they need to help them to go into a better individual. I’d say do it.”
May Is National Foster Care Month. To learn more about how to become a foster parent, click here.
