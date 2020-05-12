More than 10,000 pounds of sausage donated to local food banks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 10,000 pounds of sausage will help feed hungry Kentucky residents.
Feeding Kentucky purchased 10,080 pounds of pork from Purnell’s “Old Folks” headquartered in Simpsonville.
The pork was sourced from a Loretto, Kentucky pork producer, who lost a market due to the slowdown of meat processing plants across the state and country.
The purchase was then donated to Dare To Care; Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown; Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati, which serves northern Kentucky; Tri-State Foodbank in Evansville, which serves Owensboro; Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington, West Virginia, which serves eastern Kentucky; and the Paducah Area Development District.
Purnell’s “Old Folks” reduced the product’s cost, allowing Feeding Kentucky to purchase more pounds of sausage.
