More than 10,000 pounds of sausage donated to local food banks
By Sydney Harbin | May 12, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 6:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 10,000 pounds of sausage will help feed hungry Kentucky residents.

Feeding Kentucky purchased 10,080 pounds of pork from Purnell’s “Old Folks” headquartered in Simpsonville.

The pork was sourced from a Loretto, Kentucky pork producer, who lost a market due to the slowdown of meat processing plants across the state and country.

The purchase was then donated to Dare To Care; Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown; Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati, which serves northern Kentucky; Tri-State Foodbank in Evansville, which serves Owensboro; Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington, West Virginia, which serves eastern Kentucky; and the Paducah Area Development District.

Purnell’s “Old Folks” reduced the product’s cost, allowing Feeding Kentucky to purchase more pounds of sausage.

