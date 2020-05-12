Pepsi launches direct-to-the-customer delivery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During the coronavirus pandmic, more people are shopping online these days, and Pepsi taking advantage of that by delivering drinks and snacks directly to the customers.
Pepsico has launched snacks.com and pantryshop.com, where shoppers can order Pepsi’s food and beverage brands straight from the manufacturer. There is a $15 dollar minimum per order.
Orders will be shipped directly to the customer.
Both sites were developed from concept to execution in less than 30 days to meet consumers’ evolving needs.
