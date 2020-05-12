Restaurants grateful for opportunity to reopen outdoor seating next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Restaurants in Louisville will be able to expand their outdoor seating to increase their table count later this month.Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday the city will waive the application fees for outdoor seating permits.
While some restaurant owners say they are excited to reopen, especially on their patios, others say they will only be doing carryout for a little longer.
Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ reopened last week for carryout for the first time since mid-March.
“It’s been great,” owner Chad Cooley said. “[It’s] great to see everybody, great to do something productive each day. It’s really been nice.”
Outside on the patio at the Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ St. Matthews location, chairs and tables are stacked off to the side, but that will likely change soon according to Cooley.
"This deck will come in real handy this summer," Cooley said.
He said the restaurants won't be doing any dining both in the restaurant and on the patio until June at the earliest at the St. Matthews location. The Hurstbourne location does not have any outdoor seating at the Hurstbourne location and does not plan to have in-person dining inside until June at the earliest.
“It’s such a tough deal,” Cooley said. “I think they are opening up a little too early. That being said, for some people it’s just barely in time to save them and I certainly wouldn’t judge anybody for opening up.”
At Mike Linnig’s Restaurant, they’re ready to open their massive outdoor patio back up. Linnig said they can hold about 1,000 people on the patio alone.
"That's what we've been waiting on because we have such a large outdoor dining area," Owner Bill Linnig said. "So that'll help us out quite a bit. Once we get that going, we'll be almost up to full capacity."
While take out and carry out have gotten better each week at Mike Linnig’s, they’re already prepping for reopening.
On May 22, restaurants will be open to reopen at 33 percent capacity inside and unlimited seating outside.
"We've spaced the tables out trying to anticipate the 6 or 8 feet between tables, but we have enough room so we can space them out. We have like 30 acres all together," Linnig said.
Under Mayor Fischer's announcement Tuesday, restaurants must apply for permits, but would be able to use sidewalks and parking lots to increase their table count. He's hopeful it will help some restaurants.
"When you think about our city and our global brand, one of the things people speak about all the time is our world class food scene," Fischer said.
"He understands how badly the restaurant industry is hurting and it's a great idea," Cooley said. "Anything that they can do to help us out is greatly appreciated. I hope it helps some places. I think it could."
For more information on what restaurants need to do to apply for the permits, click or tap here.
