Small business struggling to stay afloat burglarized in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Businesses are having a hard enough time staying afloat because of the coronavirus outbreak, but an auto body shop in Pleasure Ridge Park is also dealing with a burglary.
444 Autobody has been in business for less than a year. Local business owners say the uptick in crime around the area is what left small business owners Michelle Weis and Chris Bosse with nothing at their shop.
“We came up here and realized that everything was gone,” Weis said.
She got a call from a friend who said they noticed a gaping hole in the side of their building around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Thieves stole everything from them.
The crime Bosse and Weis to put their shop back together. Bosse worked on patching up the hole where they believe the burglars got in on Tuesday afternoon.
“Anything you need to do bodywork,” Weis said of everything taken from them, “all the handles, all of our paint guns, all of our supplies, down to sandpaper and scuff pads. They took everything."
There were dents all around the building where the thieves tried to get in, including a door damaged from an attempted forced entry.
Weis said they’ve been saving up for tools and supplies for the last nine years in order to open their business, which was all taken in one night. She knows there’s a lot of recovery left to do, especially now, during a pandemic.
“At this point, we’re just getting security and everything tightened back up before we even consider re-opening,” Weis said, which has left some concern for not only keeping their business afloat, but paying the bills. Weis and Bosse said their family and friends have gone above and beyond to help.
“The wonderful people at Auto Paint Performance and Webbs Automotive donated supplies to us to help us get the current jobs done,” Weis said. “Southeast Christian Church, Southwest [campus] just offered to pay our whole mortgage for the month. So, today has been a blessing.”
There’s no set date for 444 Autobody to re-open.
Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page that was set up by Michelle Weis’ daughter to help her mom’s business.
