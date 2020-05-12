Some Indiana restaurant owners not ready for dine-in customers just yet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday marked the second day restaurants in Indiana were able to open their doors to dine-in customers. However, some restaurant owners are not ready to swing open the doors just yet.
Joe Phillips started his Tuesday afternoon just like he has for the past two months: opening the doors to Pints&Union just long enough to grab his “curbside-only” sign and set it up, before re-locking the door once again.
“[It’s] incredibly shocking," Phillips told WAVE 3 News. "Like a bad dream.”
Pubs&Union has been closed to dine-in customers since Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement in March. Phillips has been serving customers through curbside service only. Though it’s cost him three quarters of his sales, that’s the way he wants to keep it for now.
“I believe in people before profit," Phillips said. "So until I see real numbers, and we see a decline in deaths for at least two weeks, I won’t endanger my staff or our guests.”
Other business owners, like Rachel Smallwood, have a similar feeling.
The dining room at her restaurant, Orange Clover Kitchen & More in Jeffersonville, is still closed and will be until at least June 1. Smallwood told WAVE 3 News she feels it’s still too early for customers inside the restaurant. She also said it’s been difficult acquiring the necessary sanitizing gear to make sure the restaurant stays clean.
“That’s a lot to try and plan very, very quickly," Smallwood said. "We are in constant contact with all of our providers, as far as getting sanitation stations placed throughout the dining room. The things that the common person is having extremely hard time finding, it’s still a little bit hard for us to secure all of those purchases and have them ready.”
Until those products are in place, Smallwood said her business will continue to serve customers through curbside and delivery only, which she said has been working well.
“We’re just increasing everything and being more mindful of our approach," Smallwood said.
Limited options for customers are not ideal for either owner, but they both know safety is the priority.
“We want to keep you safe above all things," Phillips said. "And we appreciate the support they’ve always given us.”
