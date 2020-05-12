StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

So far, May 2020 is the coolest (coldest) on record in Louisville. But as you might expected, a balancing act is coming so that stat will soon change.
So where is thew warmth? We need a warm front to help us on that. It crawls through Wednesday afternoon and night with a few showers around. You should notice a difference Thursday morning with a quick jump into the 60s as the birds sing. That will lead to a much warmer afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.
COLD FRONT BATTLE: A front will get established over the Midwest Friday into the weekend. High pressure to our south will be the key on our t-storm coverage with this front as it may wobble enough on its NW side to allow the front to slide down into KY. However, there is still some data supporting it remaining strong enough to keep most of the action to our NW. We’ll keep the thunderstorm chances in until we see how this balancing act works out.
The front does look to eventually slide through Sunday or Monday but it will likely weaken as it does so. There are growing signs of a sub/tropical low developing east of the Carolinas during that time. That will play a role on how the heat ridge tries to get established across the SE corner of the country next week. Data still supports highs well into the 80s with a couple days around 90 or so still on the table.
See, a balancing act.
Be safe!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.