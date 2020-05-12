StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

COLD FRONT BATTLE: A front will get established over the Midwest Friday into the weekend. High pressure to our south will be the key on our t-storm coverage with this front as it may wobble enough on its NW side to allow the front to slide down into KY. However, there is still some data supporting it remaining strong enough to keep most of the action to our NW. We’ll keep the thunderstorm chances in until we see how this balancing act works out.