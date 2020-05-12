Who’s getting the best sleep in Kentucky?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the stress of a monthslong global health crisis, many Kentuckians are actually getting more sleep than they usually do.
According to a new study, several WAVE Country towns are among the state’s top performers when it comes to getting sleep.
Sleepopolis.com weighed factors such as obesity, alcohol and tobacco consumption, physical activity rates and unemployment levels, among others.
Buckner took the state’s No. 1 spot with a sleep score of 86.75. Crestwood was next at 85.73. La Grange checked in at No. 7 with a score of 83.52.
During the current stay-at-home trend, Buckner residents are averaging 15.5 more hours of sleep per month, about an extra half hour a day. Sleepopolis attributed that to working from home and not having to commute to an office.
The town of Middlesborough came in last place with a score of 78.27.
Click here to see the full list.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.