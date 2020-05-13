Ahmaud Arbery case puts spotlight on community’s race legacy

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 in a subdivision called Satilla Shores that is just outside the city limits but considered part of the broader Brunswick community. A white father and son told police they pursued him in their truck because they suspected him of being a burglar. An autopsy showed Arbery was killed by three shotgun blasts, and cellphone video of the shooting led to a national outcry when it hit the internet last week — both for the grisliness of the footage but also because the men had not been arrested, two months after the killing.