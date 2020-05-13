Bats Season in Limbo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For baseball fans and organizations, this is a very confusing time. “I feel like I’m on a life wrath out in the middle of the ocean just looking for land, and land being the season for 2020,” said Louisville Bats Vice President, Greg Galliette. We don’t know when or if major league baseball will come back, or how it will effect minor league teams like the Louisville Bats when that decision is made. “You know, the business models for the two sides of our sport are different,” said Galliette.
One thing that doesn’t make since for the Bats is playing games without fans, because they generate their revenue from the gate. “Major League Baseball can basically play in front of nobody, turn on the tv cameras, and still make some money. Whereas we’ve got no national tv or regional tv deal in minor league baseball, so we have to rely on being able to open our doors and having physical fans in our ballpark,” said Galliette.
Meanwhile, workers in the organization such as play-by-play man, Nick Curran are in limbo too, and our coming up with creative ways to stay busy. “We’ve done some videos of some youngsters playing some baseball in the yard, and I voice those over as though they’re playing in a game. We’ve started a podcast. Hasn’t everyone? The Bat Chat podcast,” said Curran.
So now, it’s a wait and see with the hopes of hearing the words “play ball” some time this summer.
