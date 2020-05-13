Bats Season in Limbo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For baseball fans and organizations, this is a very confusing time. “I feel like I’m on a life wrath out in the middle of the ocean just looking for land, and land being the season for 2020,” said Louisville Bats Vice President, Greg Galliette. We don’t know when or if major league baseball will come back, or how it will effect minor league teams like the Louisville Bats when that decision is made. “You know, the business models for the two sides of our sport are different,” said Galliette.