Beshear confirms 227 new cases of coronavirus

“What we’re seeing in Warren County is what many think will be our (state’s) future ... having hot spots that can start growing and then grow very significantly very quickly,” Beshear said. “Our hearts are with the residents of Warren County ... It’s a lot of kids, too, that are testing positive. It’s families, it’s all age groups. Let’s remember these are our brothers and sisters in Warren County. They need our thoughts, they need our prayers.”