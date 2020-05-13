Cleveland Clinic doctor urging former Covid-19 patients to donate plasma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The curve may be flattened in the state of Ohio, but there is still a steady stream of Covid-19 patients coming into the ICU at the Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Simon Mucha is a critical care physician at the Cleveland Clinic, so he spends his days with the sickest of Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, and he has high hopes that antibody-rich plasma from former Covid patients may be a big help to his patients.
“We know from past experience, in other viral infections, like SARS and MERS and other viruses, that plasma has been used with some success,” Dr. Mucha said.
While there has not been a clinical trial to prove the effectiveness of plasma in patients with viruses, Dr. Mucha believes the anecdotal evidence is reason enough to urge former Covid-19 patients to consider donating plasma.
“What we’re really seeing on the front lines is there are a lot of patients out there who are currently sick with Covid and we just don’t have enough plasma to treat everyone we think may benefit,” Dr Mucha said.
Plasma makes up the majority of what constitutes our blood, and plasma is what’s left after the red and white blood cells have been removed.
Patients who agree to donate do so through a normal blood draw process, that can be done at any blood center, like the Red Cross.
“As we get better with antibody testing we might be able to identify more people who had mild symptoms but now have positive antibodies, and they might become suitable donors,” Dr. Mucha said.
The working theory is that antibodies in the plasma of a former Covid-19 patient will help bolster the immune system of the sickest patients.
“Right now we would like to use it for patients who have severe life-threatening illness because we think those are the ones who might have the greatest benefit," the Cleveland Clinic Doctor said.
