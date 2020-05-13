Facts: What we know about the shooting death of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is committed to fair, truthful and thorough reporting, and sometimes there are stories that take on their own identities by the reactions of some readers, particularly on social media.
The recent case of a deadly shooting involving LMPD officers and a suspect has gained national attention, and locally, many on social media are making untrue claims about the case, and about the way local media have covered it. So we want to share a list of facts that we have confirmed, and answer some questions rooted in inaccurate social media posts by some members of the local community.
It should also be noted that the current global health emergency sidetracked this media outlet from covering this and other stories more deeply until recent days.
First, the facts:
+ LMPD officers went to the home of Breonna Taylor on Springfield Drive on March 13 to serve a warrant related to a drug trafficking investigation.
+ LMPD officials described that warrant as a “no-knock warrant,” meaning the officers were not required to announce themselves upon arriving at Taylor’s home, but they did anyway. Taylor’s family and attorneys dispute that the officers announced themselves.
+ A shootout ensued between a suspect inside the home -- Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker -- and the LMPD officers. One LMPD officer was struck, and three of them fired back. Taylor was killed in the shootout. Walker has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer.
+ Three LMPD officers -- Jon Mattingly, Brent Hankinson and Myles Cosgrove -- were all placed on administrative assignment, per department protocol.
+ There is no officer body-camera video of the incident.
+ Police fired shots from the outside into the apartment through closed blinds.
+ Another suspect named in the warrant, Jamarcus Glover, was arrested at another location a short time before the police shootout at Taylor’s home, according to the citation.
+ Breonna Taylor was not armed.
And here are some responses to several inaccuracies the WAVE 3 News team has seen being passed around social media:
+ Statement: Police had the wrong address
Fact: Taylor’s correct address was on the warrant, including her apartment number and pictures of the outside of her apartment and patio.
+ Statement: Breonna Taylor’s name wasn’t on the warrant
Fact: Breonna Taylor’s name was one of three peopled named in the warrant, which included her date of birth.
+ Statement: Police should have knocked and announced themselves before entering the home
Fact: The warrant was a “no-knock” warrant, meaning officers were not required to announce themselves before making entry.
+ Statement: Breonna Taylor was shot while sleeping in her bedroom
Fact: She was not asleep and was shot in the hallway outside of her bedroom when police returned fire, according to police records.
+ Statement: Police already had a suspect in custody
Fact: One person related to the drug trafficking investigation was arrested on the same date, but at least two more people, possibly three, named in the warrant were at Taylor’s home at the time of the shootout.
