Fischer announces 11 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday announced 11 new cases of the coronavirus and one more death in Jefferson County.
During his afternoon briefing, Fischer said the new updates push the county totals to 1,788 cases and 124 deaths. The latest patient to die from the coronavirus was an 83-year-old woman.
The mayor also said 1,089 people have recovered; 14,650 have been tested and 80 patients are in hospitals, including 33 who are in an ICU.
“Our hospitals have done a great job of helping us get through this pandemic,” he said. “Our citizens have done a great job of social distancing. Almost everybody.”
Fischer also said two more LMDC staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. In all, 45 first-responders have tested positive throughout the crisis; 24 are back to work and 21 are still recovering.
Also at LMDC, 438 inmates have been tested, and two of them were positive. Twenty-four of those tests are still pending.
