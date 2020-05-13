Floyd County to conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday

Floyd County to conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday
The Floyd County Health Department is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Saturday, May 16, for persons who have symptoms of the coronavirus. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | May 13, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 11:44 AM

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Floyd County Health Department is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for persons who have symptoms of the coronavirus.

Testing will be done Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Purdue Technology, located at 3000 Technology Drive.

Only persons with the following symptoms will be tested:

  • cough
  • fever
  • shortness of breath
  • muscle aches
  • sore throat
  • diarrhea
  • headache

Tests will also be given to those who meet one of the following criteria:

  • Have been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient
  • Individuals with underlying health conditions,
  • Individuals age 65 or older
  • Are classified as an essential Floyd County employee

To receive a test you must bring Driver’s License or State Issued ID and an insurance card (if you have one).

The location is drive-thru testing site only. No tests will be administered to people who walk-up or are on bicycles.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.