Floyd County to conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Floyd County Health Department is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for persons who have symptoms of the coronavirus.
Testing will be done Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Purdue Technology, located at 3000 Technology Drive.
Only persons with the following symptoms will be tested:
- cough
- fever
- shortness of breath
- muscle aches
- sore throat
- diarrhea
- headache
Tests will also be given to those who meet one of the following criteria:
- Have been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient
- Individuals with underlying health conditions,
- Individuals age 65 or older
- Are classified as an essential Floyd County employee
To receive a test you must bring Driver’s License or State Issued ID and an insurance card (if you have one).
The location is drive-thru testing site only. No tests will be administered to people who walk-up or are on bicycles.
