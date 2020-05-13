FORECAST: Areas of fog possible overnight with milder temperatures

- Partly sunny as 80s return Thursday
- Periods of storms Friday, Saturday & Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few scattered showers will continue this evening with patchy fog expected as warmer air flows in. The fog will disperse quickly overnight as the wind picks up and temperatures rise toward sunrise on Thursday.
A few isolated showers and sotrms are possible in the morning, but otherwise Thursday will be a warm and breezy day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few gusty t-storms may drop down into southern Indiana late Thursday night, but otherwise expect a warm night with lows in the 60s.
Thunderstorms are possible both Friday morning with the overnight activity from the northwest moving in and Friday afternoon with additional storm development. Storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
A front nearby will lead to more scattered thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, some locally heavy. Stronger thunderstorms may take place as the front passes through Sunday evening.
