FORECAST: Cool Wednesday ahead with passing showers, fog

- Gloomy and wet Wednesday
- Summer-warmth kicks in Thursday
- Active toward the weekend with scattered thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday will feature passing showers and some cool temperatures for much of the day. Some may hover in the upper 40s through the early afternoon. Late day warming into the 50s is still expected.
Showers in the evening with a period of fog is expected as warmer air flows in. The fog will disperse quickly overnight as the wind picks up and temperatures rise toward sunrise.
A few isolated t-storms are possible, otherwise Thursday will be a warm and breezy day. A few gusty t-storms may drop down into southern Indiana late. We’ll watch that. Otherwise expected a warm night.
A front nearby will lead to more scattered thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, some locally heavy.
Stronger thunderstorms may take place as the front passes through Sunday evening.
