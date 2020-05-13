FORECAST: Dreary Wednesday with scattered showers and fog

- Gloomy and wet Wednesday
- Summer-warmth kicks in Thursday
- Active toward the weekend with scattered thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain remains in the forecast through the afternoon as temperatures try to climb into the 50s. Showers continue this evening with patchy fog expected as warmer air flows in.
The fog will disperse quickly overnight as the wind picks up and temperatures rise toward sunrise on Thursday.
A few isolated t-storms possible, otherwise Thursday will be a warm and breezy day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few gusty t-storms may drop down into southern Indiana late; we’ll watch that closely. Otherwise, expect a warm night with lows in the 60s.
A front nearby will lead to more scattered thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, some locally heavy.
Stronger thunderstorms may take place as the front passes through Sunday evening.
