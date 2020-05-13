FORECAST: Drizzle ends early Thursday; Temperatures are warming up

- Partly sunny as 80s return Thursday
- Periods of storms Friday, Saturday & Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of drizzle will continue in places overnight. Patchy fog is possible as milder air rides in behind the warm front. Temperatures will hold in the 50s.
Isolated showers are possible during the morning hours Thursday, but for most it will be breezy and warm. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few gusty t-storms may drop down into southern Indiana late Thursday night, but otherwise expect a warm night with lows in the 60s.
Thunderstorms are possible both Friday morning with the overnight activity from the northwest moving in and Friday afternoon with additional storm development. Storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
A front nearby will lead to more scattered thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, some locally heavy. Stronger thunderstorms may take place as the front passes through Sunday evening.
