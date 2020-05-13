Golden Alert issued for endangered missing man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued a Golden Alert for a man considered to be a danger to himself and others.
David H. Yates, 62, was last seen in the 3300 block of Dukehart Dr. in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.
Yates is 5′9″ tall, weights 205 pounds. Police did not have a description of the clothing he was wearing at the time his disappeared.
LMPD says Yates severely intellectually disabled and that anyone who sees him should not approach him.
If you have seen Yates, call 911 or call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) if you have information on where he is.
