Heinz releases a solid red jigsaw puzzle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lot of people have been busying themselves during the coronavirus quarantine by doing jigszw puzzles. And now Heinz has released one that will keep you busy for a good long while. The 570-piece puzzle is all red. That’s it. Just red, the color of ketchup.
Heinz posted the picture on Instagram, saying, “Tell us who you wish you could finish this with." Use the hashtag #heinzketchuppuzzle, and you could win one of 57 puzzles being given away.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.