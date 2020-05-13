Heinz releases a solid red jigsaw puzzle

Bored during quarantine? Bored enough to do a 570-piece, solid red jigsaw puzzle? Heinz hopes so. (Source: Instagram @Heinz)
By Liz Adelberg | May 13, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 12:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lot of people have been busying themselves during the coronavirus quarantine by doing jigszw puzzles. And now Heinz has released one that will keep you busy for a good long while. The 570-piece puzzle is all red. That’s it. Just red, the color of ketchup.

Heinz posted the picture on Instagram, saying, “Tell us who you wish you could finish this with." Use the hashtag #heinzketchuppuzzle, and you could win one of 57 puzzles being given away.

