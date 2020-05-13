3 injured in crash on Taylor Blvd. in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a crash that happened on Taylor Boulevard Wednesday afternoon that ended with a vehicle crashing into a parked car at a home.
The crash happened on Taylor Boulevard near Larchmont Avenue around 2 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells WAVE 3 News that the driver of a Buick sedan was speeding down Taylor Boulevard heading northbound, lost control of the car, crossed over into the southbound lane and hit a Toyota head on.
The Buick continued into a yard and hit a parked car.
The driver and passenger of the Buick were ejected. They were transported by EMS to UofL Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Toyota was brought to the hospital in serious condition.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.