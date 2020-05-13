JCPS weighing tax options to build new schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools revealed options the district is considering to raise money to build more schools and renovate current schools.
At its meeting Monday night, the school board said a nickel and utility tax are just a few of those options.
The proposed taxes would add more than $41 million to the building fund.
JCPS plans to build a new elementary school and two new middle schools and a new high school in west Louisville. The district plans to begin public hearings on the tax next Thursday.
JCPS said the investment is needed to improve students’ academic performance and let them go to schools closer to where they live.
