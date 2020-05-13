Kentucky Restaurant Association praises Fischer’s announcement about outdoor seating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Restaurant Association said Wednesday that Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's new proposals will boost the industry's return to in-person dining.
Last month, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky restaurants can reopen May 22. And Tuesday, Fischer announced that on that date, eateries can only allow for 33 percent capacity indoors, but allowed for those restaurants to get creative with any outdoor seating.
“These changes ... will help make reopening possible and sustainable,” KRA President and CEO Stacy Roof said.
During an online briefing Tuesday, Fischer announced expedited, no-fee applications for outdoor dining. The mayor is also asking Metro Council to approve temporary regulations which would allow restaurants to seat diners and serve alcohol in parking lots. Fischer said some councilmembers already have indicated their support.
“Louisville has a diverse and unique food culture that sets this city and the entire state apart,” Roof said. “We are appreciative of Mayor Fischer’s support and comments ... as we know how much this will mean to local business owners and the public.”
Restaurants are the second-largest private employer in Kentucky.
