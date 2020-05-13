Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS-POLICE SHOOTINGS
Indianapolis police to get body cameras in wake of killings
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis’ mayor and police chief say city officers will be equipped with body cameras starting this summer in an effort that was already underway before police fatally shot two black men last week sparking a series of protests. Mayor Joe Hogsett said Tuesday that the planned deployment of cameras was not “necessarily driven by the events of last week.” But he says he shares the community’s “heartbreak” over the killings, which were not recorded by any police cameras. An officer shot 21-year-old Dreasjon “Sean” Reed on May 6, just hours before the shooting of 19-year-old McHale Rose.
INDIANAPOLIS PRIZE
Seahorse expert wins Indianapolis Prize for conservation
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Canadian scientist described as the “preeminent authority on seahorse ecology and conservation” has won 2020 Indianapolis Prize for conservation. Amanda Vincent, who directs Project Seahorse at the University of British Columbia, was the first biologist to study seahorses in the wild, document their extensive trade and establish a project for their conservation. The Indianapolis Zoo, which presents the prize every other year, says seahorses act as flagship species for a wide range of marine conservation issues The winner of the Indianapolis Prize receives $250,000. The winner is selected by a nine-person jury.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA
Indiana Republicans call off in-person state convention
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Republican Party’s in-person state convention has been called off because of the coronavirus outbreak, with mail-in voting by delegates to decide the GOP’s contentious nomination for state attorney general. Indiana Democrats announced a month ago they were switching to a virtual convention, but state GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer said party leaders waited as long as they could before deciding on a virtual convention on June 18. At least two Republicans are challenging GOP Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose law license is being suspended over his groping of four women. The mailed-in ballots for attorney general nomination will be counted July 10.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Indiana court asked to rule on replacing attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is asking the state Supreme Court to tell him whether state Attorney General Curtis Hill will lose that office with his law license suspension for groping a state legislator and three other women. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office asked the court on Tuesday for the ruling, a day after it released a decision suspending Hill’s law license for 30 days effective May 18. State law requires the attorney general to be “duly licensed to practice law in Indiana,” but it doesn’t specify whether the person can continue serving with a temporary suspension.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA UTILITIES
Indiana utilities want to recover revenue due to pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s gas and electric companies are asking state regulators to allow them to recover lost revenue from customers due to the pandemic, but critics argue that it would burden struggling consumers even more. Ten companies, including Indianapolis Power & Light Co. and Duke Energy Inc., filed the request Friday with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. They want to charge customers for all bad debt expense incurred associated with an executive order that has suspended disconnections for nonpayment through June 4.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL
Ex-Rep. Rokita might join race for Indiana attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita says he could become a new Republican challenger to Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s reelection bid. Rokita issued a statement after the state Supreme Court on Monday ordered a 30-day law license suspension for Hill over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party. Rokita said Hill is “very badly wounded” because of the allegations and that Republicans could lose the attorney general's office if Hill is nominated at June's state party convention. Hill has denied doing anything wrong. Rokita lost to Mike Braun in the 2018 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana officials add 38 deaths to state's coronavirus toll
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials have reported an additional 38 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths, raising the statewide death toll from the pandemic to 1,578 people. The Indiana State Department of Health recorded 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred between Wednesday and Monday, along with five additional death considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results. The latest state statistics list 1,444 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, along with 134 deaths with probable infections. Indiana’s earliest recorded coronavirus death was less than two months ago on March 15.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE NEWLY INFECTED
As Trump urges reopening, thousands getting sick on the job
NEW YORK (AP) — Even as President Donald Trump urges getting people back to work and reopening the economy, an Associated Press analysis shows thousands of people are getting sick from COVID-19 on the job. That surge of infections in food-processing plants as well as at construction sites and elsewhere underscores the high stakes for communities as they gradually loosen restrictions on business. Even the White House has proven vulnerable, with positive coronavirus tests for one of President Donald Trump’s valets and for Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary. Of the 15 counties with the highest per-capita rates of new infections most are homes to meatpacking and poultry-processing plants.