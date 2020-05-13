Louisville Urban League hosts second round of walk up COVID-19 testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League and Norton Healthcare teamed up again for another round of COVID-19 testing on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s appointments for drive-thru tests were full, but they also offered walk-up service at the Urban League’s headquarters on West Broadway.
In a six hour day, Norton says can test up to 500 people at the Louisville Urban League.
Dorothy Anderson and two of her neighbors were two of those tested Wednesday. After walking up, it only took a matter of minutes. “It was three of us and we all wanted to get it done,” said Anderson, “so we came this morning we live in the same building and on the same floor it was really easy.”
Anderson, like many others in the area, was able to get this test without having to go through a drive-thru setup. “We don’t have cars,” Anderson explained. “We can’t get out and walk to where we want to go but this is a good distance it’s not too far and it’s in the area.”
Walk-up testing is something that that the Louisville Urban League and Norton Healthcare wanted to make sure people had the opportunity to do in West Louisville.
"So much of this is about getting communication out,” said Norton CEO Russ Cox, “and letting people know that it is available and it is here."
Cox reached out to the Louisville Urban League the first time Norton did this same testing there two weeks prior.
This time around, Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds asked to have them back. “What I’m excited about is that corporate leaders like Russ Cox are leading the way to help show others how to do this,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds believes Norton is doing should serve as an example as ways to help serve black communities. "The people are strong but we need the investments to be strong,” Reynolds said.
Russ Cox said Wednesday that ideally these tests conducted will be back withing 24 hours, but it could take a couple days to see the results.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.