MIssion BBQ honors Veterans with free meals to remember Armed Forces Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop one local restaurant from honoring veterans this week. Mission BBQ provided free meals to Veterans today in honor of Armed Forces Week.
The restaurant does this every year. They stopped by the Salvation Army, Shelby Men’s Recovery Center and the Healing Place here in Louisville.
The Veteran’s Club hand delivered the meals to ensure that they also get recognized for their service and they are not left out.
Some veterans were unable to get the meal themselves because of Transportation and COVID-19.
