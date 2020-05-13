Norton treating state’s 2 young patients for syndrome linked to COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two children are at Norton Children's Hospital, suffering from a serious illness that's being linked to COVID-19.
A somber Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his daily media briefing in Frankfort on Monday that a 10-year-old child was on a ventilator and in critical condition.
A day later, Beshear announced a second minor, 16 years old, also was being treated for pediatric multi- system inflammatory syndrome. Beshear said the 16-year-old was in better shape than the 10-year-old, adding that the younger patient had improved since Monday.
Beshear did not disclose the gender of either patient, or what part of the state they live in.
Norton said the syndrome appears to be developing in kids several weeks after they have had COVID-19.
The hospital said some of the symptoms to watch for include a fever that won’t go away, a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.
