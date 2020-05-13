Polly’s Freeze opens for the season on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Georgetown, Indiana institution for nearly 70 years, Polly’s Freeze gets ready to open again, with some changes this summer.
A post on Polly’s Freeze’s Facebook page says, “We can’t wait to get back to serving you your favorite treats, but we have had to make some changes to keep both you and our employees healthy and safe. Things will look a little different right now.”
Some changes this summer include:
- Store hours will be 11 am to 9 pm Tuesday through Sunday.
- The store will be closed on Mondays to allow for deep cleaning.
- Customers will notice marks to ensure social distancing while in line.
- All orders will be bagged for carryout.
- There is a new remote credit card reader for credit card and gift card transactions. At this time touchless payments are preferred over cash if at all possible.
- Tables will be blocked off or spaced out to allow for social distancing, and will be sanitized between each use.
- Employees will be following all CDC, state and local guidelines.
Polly’s Freeze is located at 5242 State Road 62 in Georgetown, Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.