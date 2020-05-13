Purdue study: COVID-19 cases 11 times more prevalent than testing shows

(WAVE) - Researchers at Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis are working to find out how prevalent the coronavirus is and how high the death rate from COVID-19 actually is in Indiana.
IUPUI scientists tested around 5,000 Hoosiers, who were selected at random to reflect the makeup of the state, and found that the number of people with COVID-19 or with antibodies showing they once had the disease was 11 times higher than the official state rate.
About 2.8 percent of the Hoosiers tested in the study had been infected by the last week of April.
Researchers say their results put the mortality rate around 0.58 percent, which is nearly six times as lethal as the flu but lower than the World Health Organization and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention projections of 1 to 3 percent.
Those behind the research say it shows how quickly the coronavirus can spread.
“We know scientifically people become most infectious right before they become symptomatic," Paul Halverson with the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Health said, "And so that tells me we can’t take anything for granted. We really need to be cautious.”
In the study, 45 percent of infected Hoosiers showed no symptoms.
IUPUI scientists are now looking fine tune their preliminary findings with further rounds of COVID-19 testing.
