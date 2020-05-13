Restaurants bracing for meat shortage, starting to see problems

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As grocery stores start to limit how much meat customers can buy and prices start to increase, restaurants say they are running into problems, too.
River Road BBQ is used to handling a lot of carryout orders, which, in their eyes, is a good thing during the coronavirus pandemic where carryout is key.
“We just closed the dining area, which is not that big anyway,” owner Jon Gudmundsson said. “So, we were already known for carryout. It hasn’t really interrupted business here.”
Gudmundsson said they are doing well during the pandemic, but are starting to run into some issues with their meat supply.
“It’s here,” Gudmundsson said, referring to the meat shortage.
Every day, Gudmundsson and his staff are calling to see what suppliers have or can get when it comes to chicken, pork and beef.
“It’s really just a crap shoot every week,” Gudmundsson said. “We’re going to add as many suppliers as it’s feasible but we can’t search all over. That part of it is a little unnerving.”
General Manager Krissy Higgins said the restaurant has about five suppliers right now but it is becoming increasingly harder to get meat.
The owner of Momma’s Mustard, Pickles and BBQ told WAVE 3 News this week they’re having the same problem.
“We couldn’t get any brisket,” owner Chad Cooley said Tuesday afternoon. “Yeah, beef ribs and brisket, we’re going to be out of for a couple days. Looks like we’re going to be able to source some but it’s day-to-day on all the meats just about except for chicken. So, we’ll still have our chicken wings. Everything else may come and go for a day or two.”
River Road BBQ’s employees are thankful they’ve been doing well and have been able to still serve about 50 to 75 briskets a week. However, Higgins said they are starting to think of backup plans for the weeks to come, like thinking of daily specials depending on what they have the most inventory on.
“We’re keeping our supplies up, but it’s increasingly difficult and increasingly more expensive,” Gudmundsson said. “Inevitably, we’re going to have to raise prices. I’m going to hold off as long as I can, but you know, I can’t absorb it all.”
