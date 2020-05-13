Special prosecutor requested to look into LMPD investigation of Breonna Taylor’s death

"The Louisville Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (“NAACP”), with its central mission being to protect and to advocate for the civil rights of all citizens, finds the tragic death of Breonna Taylor and the circumstances surrounding her death a civil rights issue which must be addressed sooner than later. We believe that can only be done through an impartial and independent investigation into her death. This investigation should be led by law enforcement investigators and prosecutors outside the Louisville community. All evidence found, including the full and complete investigative report and all the details should be made available to the public. The NAACP and the community require and will not accept anything less than this.