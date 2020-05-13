StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

WARM FRONT: It will slowly move in this evening...south to north. A light rain is expected for most areas but there will be a window for heavier amounts along the front south of E-Town after 3pm into the early evening. It should also be noted that as this front moves past your location, the cloud deck will lower and even to the point of dense fog in spots. That is the warmer air flowing in over our cool ground tonight. It won’t last long as the warm flow will ramp up the wind speeds and the fog will quickly disperse. Temperatures should actually warm quickly into the 60s around sunrise.