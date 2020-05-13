StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

WARM FRONT: It will slowly move in this evening...south to north. A light rain is expected for most areas but there will be a window for heavier amounts along the front south of E-Town after 3pm into the early evening. It should also be noted that as this front moves past your location, the cloud deck will lower and even to the point of dense fog in spots. That is the warmer air flowing in over our cool ground tonight. It won’t last long as the warm flow will ramp up the wind speeds and the fog will quickly disperse. Temperatures should actually warm quickly into the 60s around sunrise.
THURSDAY: It will be a warm day with upper 70s and lower 80s. I still see two zones for a t-storm risk, west of I-65 and east of Marion County. Most areas will remain dry but if you pick up one of those thunderstorms, they could become briefly strong. Meanwhile, a larger area of t-storms will be ongoing across IL/MO Thursday evening. They will fade as they move into southern IN but there is just a small potential they could hold together for a gusty wind threat. We’ll watch it.
FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Those fading t-storms from Thursday night will a part of a front that will settle over us Friday and much of Saturday. It will still be a warm period but also stormy at times. The front will get a kick back north Saturday night and it looks like that night will be quite muggy.
SUNDAY/MONDAY: The break from the front won’t last long as it will move back in Sunday evening with more t-storms. Some could be strong depending on just how warm we get but the overall wind energy with this system is well to our north.
NEXT WEEK: With the potential for “Arthur” to form east of the Carolinas this weekend, there is a growing trend that it will combine with our Sunday system to form a stalled coastal low early next week. While that looks to delay the heat surge by a few days, it also means we could get some really nice bonus days in the 60s/70s and cool nights in the 50s. I would enjoy it as we know what is coming down the road after that.
Be safe!
