UofL hires Blagg as new men’s golf head coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ryan Blagg was hired on Wednesday as UofL’s new head men’s golf coach.
Blagg played at Arkansas and has been as assistant at Baylor University since 2012. He replaces Mark Crabtree, who will retire at the end of June.
Crabtree led UofL to 11 regional and four NCAA Championship appearances.
“I feel very blessed that Vince Tyra has entrusted me to lead the men’s golf program,” Blagg said. I can’t wait to get started in working with these talented players at one of the nation’s top university-owned golf courses. I love the culture of the athletic department and I am humbled to be a part of the UofL family. My family and I are looking forward to joining this outstanding community."
The Cards have a loaded roster and should contend for another appearance in the NCAA Championship in the summer of 2021.
