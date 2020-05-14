Authorities on the scene of Algonquin shooting

Scene of a shooting in the 1800 block of South 23rd Street on May 14 (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | May 14, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 6:40 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on the scene of a shooting in west Louisville near Algonquin Park.

A Metrosafe spokesperson confirms a call came in just before 6 p.m. of a shooting in the 1800 block of South 23rd Street.

Once on scene, crews found a shooting victim. Information on their condition and if they were transported to a local hospital has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

