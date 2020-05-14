Authorities on the scene of Algonquin shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on the scene of a shooting in west Louisville near Algonquin Park.
A Metrosafe spokesperson confirms a call came in just before 6 p.m. of a shooting in the 1800 block of South 23rd Street.
Once on scene, crews found a shooting victim. Information on their condition and if they were transported to a local hospital has not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
