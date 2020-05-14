Beshear announces new requirements for restaurants ahead of May 22 reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday released new requirements for restaurants before they reopen for business next week.
Beshear recently announced a May 22 reopening date, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Restaurants can only allow 33-percent capacity in their dining rooms, but will be allowed to extend any outdoor seating they may have on their properties.
Here are several of the new requirements:
- Masks or face coverings for employees
- Establish a policy as to whether to serve customers who do not adhere to the business’s policy on requiring masks while in common area. While customers will have to remove their masks in order to eat and drink, restaurants may choose not to serve those customers who refuse to wear a mask while away from their booth/table (i.e. entering, exiting, going to the restroom) in order to protect their employees and other customers.
- Post signage at entrance and throughout alerting staff and customers to the required occupancy limits, six feet of physical distance and policy on face coverings
- Gloves available to employees engaging in high-touch activity and employees handling product delivery. Reminder: no bare hand contact with food is ever allowed
- Maximum of 33% indoor seating capacity
- No person can be within six (6) feet of a person seated at another table or booth
- Use of disposable menus, napkins, table cloths, utensils and condiments
- Encourage use of electronic menus
- Modify traffic flow to minimize contacts between employees and customers
- Provide hand sanitizer, hand washing facilities and paper towels in convenient locations
- Establish procedures for disinfecting table tops, seating and dining ware (plates, bowls, utensils)
- Conduct daily employee temperature/health checks
Click here to see the full list of the governor’s Healthy At Work requirements.
