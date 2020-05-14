Beshear says small groups can gather in time for Memorial Day weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced that groups no larger than 10 people can gather beginning on May 22.
During his daily media briefing, Beshear said small gatherings will be OK on Memorial Day weekend as long as folks follow certain guidelines, such as:
+ Hold gatherings outside
+ Don’t share food or drinks
+ Don’t do buffets
+ Maintain social distance
+ Wash hands often
“Hopefully, just take and roll with these rules as best as you can,” Beshear said.
The governor also said the state’s travel ban can expire on that same day. May 22 already has been set for the day restaurants across the state can reopen, also with restrictions.
Also Thursday, Beshear confirmed 199 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the state total to 7,225. He also said two more people died, both in Grayson County. A total of 328 Kentuckians have died from the virus that has killed tens of thousands of Americans and nearly 300,000 worldwide.
Thirty-seven of the state’s new cases were reported in Jefferson County. Other data of note:
+ 1,887 Kentuckians have been hospitalized, and 385 are now currently hospitalized.
+ 794 residents have been in an ICU, and 220 are now currently in an ICU.
+ 2,712 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
+ A total of 121,246 people have been tested.
+ In longterm-care facilities, 941 residents and 380 staffers have been sickened; 191 have died.
Beshear said the state has paid out 88 percent of initial unemployment insurance claims filed in March and April.
“If you haven’t been helped yet, I take responsibility, we will work faster, we will do more,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.