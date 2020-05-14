Breonna Taylor Shooting: Officer accused of shooting through windows with blinds closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New photographs obtained by WAVE 3 News show bullet holes and other evidence of gunfire inside Breonna Taylor’s apartment.
Taylor was shot dead by LMPD officers when they arrived at her home in March to serve a warrant related to a drug investigation.
LMPD officials said Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, whose name was not on the warrant, shot at the officers, prompting a shootout that killed Taylor.
One photo shows closed curtains inside one of the windows through which an officer shot. Another picture of a another window showed the blinds were closed. A bullet hole can be seen in yet another photo of another window with closed blinds.
Sources told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters that one of the officers, Brent Hankison, had fired multiple shots into the apartment blindly from the outside. Those statements corroborate that claim from Taylor’s attorneys.
LMPD confirmed three officers -- Jon Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove and Hankison -- fired their weapons that night. Mattingly was struck in the leg and returned fire. He has recovered. Cosgrove fired his weapon inside the apartment. All three officers were placed on adminstrative reassignment.
The sources said they do not believe Taylor was struck by any of the bullets fired by Hankison from outside.
Attorney Sam Aguiar, who represents Taylor’s family, said Breonna’s sister’s room was littered with bullets, and she was lucky not to have been home at the time.
“By the grace of God, she was out of town,” Aguiar said.
There are questions about whether Hankison may be charged, possibly with something like wanton endangerment, but those determinations have not been made yet, as the investigation is still ongoing.
