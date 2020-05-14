Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center to remain closed

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – The Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center will not open this year.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously Wednesday to keep the center closed for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A statement from Clarksville Parks and Recreation read in part, “This was a difficult decision as we all want things to return to normal, but the unique safety requirements of an aquatics setting in this climate made it clear that the best and quickest way to return to normal was to forego operating the Clarksville Cove this season. We are all saddened by this decision, but the health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority.”
People who purchased season passes will be automatically refunded.
