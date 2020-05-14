Class of 2020 parade held for Trinity High School seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A celebratory parade was held tonight for a group of soon-to-be high school graduates whose on-campus careers were cut short at Trinity High School.
The ‘Class of 2020 Senior Drive Tour’ ran from the Trinity stadium parking lot to the main campus for one last trip on what would have been graduation weekend.
“This is not what we got into education for, to teach through computer screens,” Dr. Rob Mullen, the Trinity High School president, said, “so, we’ve missed them. I know they’ve missed seeing each other and they’ve missed seeing us.”
Mullen said he hopes those graduating from high school and college this spring gain resilience from the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns to take them over the other hurdles they face in life.
