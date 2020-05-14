Deadly daytime shooting rattles quiet Elizabethtown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is reportedly in critical condition after a triple shooting in Elizabethtown that left two men dead.
It happened shortly after 4:30 Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex near Patterson Drive. All three victims were shot in a car.
Police identified the victims as 32-year-old Shawn Fox and 37-year-old Michael Buckner Thomas, both of Hopkinsville. The third victim, a woman who was driving, has not been publicly identified.
Witnesses described hearing three shots.
“I was sitting on my couch watching TV, and I heard three gunshots,” Patty Peters told WAVE 3 News. “It was like, ‘Pow, pow!’ and then hesitates, and then, ‘Pow!’ again.”
The car with the victims inside reportedly sped away and came to a stop in a driveway around the corner. That’s where the driver blew the horn for help, and the residents at the house called police.
“That had to be a terrifying and very startling circumstance, to say the least,” Elizabethtown Police spokesman John Thomas said. “We do appreciate their very swift call to us and their cooperation with us as we investigate that scene.”
Thomas said the shooting was not a random act of violence.
Police have not discussed a motive or potential suspects.
