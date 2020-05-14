Fischer, LMPD chief call for federal review of Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad on Thursday announced they have requested the FBI and the U.S. Attorney to review the findings of the LMPD Public Integrity Unit’s investigation into the Breonna Taylor case, once it is complete.
Taylor, 26, was shot dead during what her family’s attorney called a “botched police raid” back in March. Serving a search warrant at Taylor’s apartment, LMPD officers engaged in a shootout with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Taylor was killed inside her own home.
The case stayed quiet as media outlets across the world covered the continuing global health emergency, but resurfaced in recent days and is now making national headlines.
“My priority is always that the truth comes out,” Fischer said. “That’s why my administration has requested a thorough review of the investigation currently underway, and why I am committed to a process that restores trust in our police and community relations.”
Added Conrad: “The investigation into the critical incident resulting in Breonna Taylor’s death is nearly complete. In addition to the review by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney, the findings of the investigation will go to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose office will review it, since Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine has recused himself.”
Wine on Wednesday announced his office will not investigate the Taylor case, citing a conflict since it is already investigating the Walker case.
The announcement came during a Facebook tele town hall with Louisville Metro Government Chief of Equity Kendall Boyd and LMPD majors Paul Humphrey and Jamey Schwab to discuss police and community relations and the investigation of the Breonna Taylor case.
